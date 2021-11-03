Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMR opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.