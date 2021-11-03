J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAYS opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

