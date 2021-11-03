Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming Sells 17,157 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $362,527.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,552.14.

On Friday, August 6th, Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08.

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,752.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

