Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $8,842,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,873,000 after acquiring an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $205.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $153.62 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

