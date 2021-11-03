Robert W. Baird Cuts Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $77.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

