Robert W. Baird Cuts Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $77.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.
Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $79.97.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
