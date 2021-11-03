SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $42.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

NYSE SM opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $37.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 475,648 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

