Piper Sandler Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $622.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $622.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.63.

PAYC opened at $553.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

