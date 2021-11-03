Piper Sandler Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $622.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $622.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.63.
PAYC opened at $553.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.