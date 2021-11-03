PolarityTE (PTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTE stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PolarityTE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 360.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of PolarityTE worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

