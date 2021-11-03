PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.