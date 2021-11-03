Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

OTCMKTS GNMSF opened at $450.02 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $299.08 and a 1 year high of $500.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.75.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

