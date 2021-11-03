Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $91.20 and last traded at $91.61. 22,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,938,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.

Specifically, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $106,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $19,858,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $26,781,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

