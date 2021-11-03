Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

