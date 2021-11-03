Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 100,000 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $148,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

