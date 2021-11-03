Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,265,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after buying an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,322,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

