Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 31,417 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.37% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCAQ. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,000.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

