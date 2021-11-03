40,000 Shares in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Evelo Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of EVLO opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.