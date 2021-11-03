Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.