Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $304,000 in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.37% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQ. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000.

NASDAQ SCAQ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

