Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.
JNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.
