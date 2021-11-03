Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

