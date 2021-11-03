Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,116 shares of company stock worth $26,541,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.