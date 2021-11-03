Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,995,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 231,229 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

