Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $540.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.76.
Generac stock opened at $483.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
