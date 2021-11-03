Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $540.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.76.

Generac stock opened at $483.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

