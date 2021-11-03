JMP Securities Boosts Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $180.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $210,522,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

