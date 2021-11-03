HSBC Lowers Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) to Hold

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

