Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKT opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $22.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

