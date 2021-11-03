ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

