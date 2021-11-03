Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gold Resource stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

