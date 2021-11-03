Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLO opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1,107.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

