Analysts Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR opened at $54.37 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

