DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DSL stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

