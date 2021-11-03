PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 19th

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.