Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years. Alexander’s has a dividend payout ratio of 151.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander’s to earn $20.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

NYSE ALX opened at $275.46 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a one year low of $237.50 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

