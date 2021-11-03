Comparing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IM Cannabis and Grove’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 13.82 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -4.44 Grove $24.09 million 3.29 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IM Cannabis and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 258.61%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Grove.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grove beats IM Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

