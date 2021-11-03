California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

