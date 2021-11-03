Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.
