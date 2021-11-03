Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.