Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.62% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.60. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lyft by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 648,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

