Bella Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.74 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $129.04 million and $29.74 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00004253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00220317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097624 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

