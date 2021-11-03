Financial Comparison: FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) vs. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 10.93, indicating that its stock price is 993% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -17.75 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -74.64

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FREYR Battery and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00 QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 81.53%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 60.88%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24%

Summary

FREYR Battery beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.