NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.62.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.