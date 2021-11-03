Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 18,700 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

