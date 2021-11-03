Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 68.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nikola were worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NKLA opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,699,689 shares of company stock worth $58,220,289 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

