First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Zai Lab worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $10,821,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 18,066.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.13.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,803,140. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

