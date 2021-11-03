Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.26. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

