First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 360,172 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $27,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

