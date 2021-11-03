Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

Brightcove stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

