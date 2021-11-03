PRIA Price Hits $3.48 on Top Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $241,122.04 and $34.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00005500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00220317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097624 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

