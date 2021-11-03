Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.23% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ATXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

