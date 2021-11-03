Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,040 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of EPR Properties worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

