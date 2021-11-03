Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 694.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3,602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 97,299 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE BHC opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

