Assetmark Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

